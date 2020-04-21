Republic Services commits $20 million to front line employees, their families, and small businesses

FOUR STATE AREA — A waste company pledges to give back to the communities it serves over the next two months.

Republic Services has launched the Committed To Serve initiative.

It’s a $20 million committment to front line employees, their families, and small businesses.

That includes a weekly meal for all frontline employees.

Plus a weekly dinner for their families, and bi-weekly $100 gift cards for frontline employees.

All meals will be purchased from locally owned and operated small businesses to support local economies.

This will benefit 28,000 employees across the US, including here in the Four States.