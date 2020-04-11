Rehabilitation center prayer tent offers community support, gives residents purpose

NEOSHO, Mo. — Like so many other people, the staff and residents at Adult & Teen Challenge of the 4 States are sheltered in place, unable to do the things they normally do.

“The students are typically in bible classes and studies and stuff in the mornings,” Zach Norris, Director of Program Development for Adult and Teen Challenge of Central & Southwest Missouri said. “Then in the afternoons they do a lot of stuff in the community. They’re mowing lawns and doing work around the community.”

Then, an idea was formed to keep the men living here involved in the community. A prayer tent was set up at the edge of the facility driveway. Those looking to make a prayer request can stop and write it down, and put it in a sealed lock box.

“So people have been stopping by and we’ve been praying over all the requests around noon,” Norris said.

The requests have trickled in slowly, but ATC4S graduate and intern Glen Nichols said each request has dealt with serious fears and concerns.

“Our most serious one was a woman, she was with child. Her and her husband were without a place to stay. They were having to get out of their house and didn’t have a place to stay.”

These prayer requests aren’t just good for those who write them down. It’s also been beneficial to the men living here, helping them fight off isolation and fears of their own.

“Being a part of something, especially in a ministry like this, that’s everything,” Nichols said. “Lot of students here, we’re down and out. We’re away from our families, pretty much some of our families disowned us. Being here and being a part of this it’s enlightening, it’s encouraging. You know it keeps us going.”

Norris said he and the residents will keep going with the prayer tent for as long as they are needed.

“Some people are going to want to put something serious in that box and then there’s 20 or 30 people here that are going to pray real sincerely over it.”