Red Cross working to meet critical blood need

OKLAHOMA — The need for blood donations is at critical levels – and there’s a chance for you to help on Monday.

The American Red Cross will hold a mobile donation site at Victory Ministry and Sports Complex.

Coronavirus protocols mean you will need to register for a time before you donate and that your donation will be tested for the virus.

Victory Ministry is located at 3405 Hammons Boulevard – the blood drive runs from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

You can sign up to donate by following the link below.

https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/donation-time