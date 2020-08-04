Red Cross in need of volunteers

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Red Cross is in dire need of volunteers right now.

With the hurricane and wildfire season in full swing, hundreds of volunteers are needed as soon as possible.

The Red Cross will be doing a Virtual Volunteer Fair tomorrow.

Jackie Kennedy has been a volunteer with the Red Cross for a decade now.

She says it’s been everything she thought it could be and then some and would highly recommend it to others.

Jackie Kennedy, Red Cross Volunteer, said, “You know Covid has really depleted that you know supply of volunteers absolutely now more than ever.”

Tuesday’s Virtual Volunteer Fair runs from 12 to 12:30.

If you can’t make that session, there will be another one two weeks later on August 18th, from 4 to 4:30 p.m.

Volunteers selected for the program will be deployed for a period of two weeks at a time.

For more information about the volunteer fair, follow the link below.

Redcross.org/volunteertoday