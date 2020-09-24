Red Cross in need of plasma donations

JOPLIN, Mo. — The American Red Cross needs you to roll up your sleeves to help people fighting covid-19. The organization has devised a testing program that can detect the presence of covid antibodies in every pint that gets donated. Those viral antibodies can then be isolated from every pint and be given to people trying to recover from the virus.

Jackie Kennedy, Red Cross Board Member, said, “And you won’t know that day, but upon that test you know they’ll be able to go ahead and pull the plasma from that so and we have several blood drives coming up in the next week.”

To find out when and where a blood drive is closest to you, follow the link below.

www.redcross.org