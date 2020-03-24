Red Cross hosting emergency blood drive on Tuesday and Wednesday

JOPLIN, Mo. — If you’re wondering what you can do to help out in this time of crisis, giving the gift of life is the perfect response.

The American Red Cross is hosting an emergency blood drive in Joplin Tuesday and Wednesday of this week.

Jackie Kennedy says the Red Cross is experiencing a historically low volume of pints because of cancellations brought on by the coronavirus.

Jackie Kennedy, American Red Cross, said, “It’s probably the most critical time that we’ve ever seen, you know, across the country we’ve seen just in the last weeks 6000 blood drives canceled, you know we rely on our businesses and our schools to host these and now that those are shutting down, we just don’t have those resources anymore.”

The event will be held at the Fellowship Baptist Church Tuesday and Wednesday from 10 a.m. To 3:00 p.m. At 2827 East 32nd Street in Joplin.