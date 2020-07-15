Recommendations for starting Kansas schools presented to state board of education

KANSAS — Recommendations for safely starting Kansas schools in the fall were presented to the state board of education.

Kansas families are anxious to find out what school will look like come Fall.

Today we were able to see the recommendations after months of work.

The Navigating Change plan was created with input from hundreds of educators, parents and community members from across the state.

The plan includes only recommendations, not mandates, meaning it’s up to the school districts to decide what is best for students and staff.

The plan comes in two main parts, the first is how schools will operate with students in the building.

The recommendations include: Students 6th grade and up and all staff and visitors should wear masks

Social distancing of at least 6 feet when possible

Frequent hand-washing

Daily temperature screenings

There are also recommendations on how to limit the number of students in the lunchroom or the halls at one time and proper cleaning guidelines.

The second part of the plan covers how schools will teach remotely; either if the district chooses not to reopen or to close again, or for students who do not feel safe returning to school.

Mark Tallman, Kansas Association of School Boards, said, “How the district sets that up and what students will want to take advantage of that and how it will be staffed. That’s one set of decisions.”

If students are learning remotely, certain guidelines must be met under the plan, including:

Achieving the 1,116 hours of learning required by law

Filling out a daily remote learning log

Daily communication with a teacher employed by the district

Many school districts were waiting on these state recommendations before finalizing their plans for the fall.

So we can expect to be hearing more from districts in the coming weeks.