TOPEKA, Ks. — A recent coronavirus cluster has Kansas’ top doctor fired up.

At least ten people have been infected with coronavirus as a result of a gathering at Lake Perry near Topeka at the beginning of the month.

Close contact with each other is being blamed.

And twenty people have been quarantined because of it.

This has Department of Health and Environment Secretary Lee Norman upset because what he calls “lousy judgement.”

He says that being outside is typically a good thing because the virus doesn’t spread as easily in sunlight and wind, but being in a large group of people is bad regardless of where you are.

Leading up to Memorial Day weekend, where being outside at lakes, parks, and parties is the norm, he cautions people to keep your distance from one another.

Sec. Lee Norman, Dept. of Health & Environment, said, “I haven’t worried about a weekend this much since Easter weekend cause I knew there’d be lots of gatherings as well, so real concerned about it. But we’re hoping that people will take it seriously, I do worry to your earlier point, it does befuddle me that people are so willing to take that kind of risk.”

Gatherings of more than ten people are not allowed this weekend. The current phase 1.5 is scheduled to last until at least June 1st.