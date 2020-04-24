Real Estate market steady amid pandemic

JOPLIN, Mo. — If you had to guess, what type of impact do you think the pandemic has been on the local housing market?

As it turns out, the pandemic which has affected almost every aspect of life in the Four States, has hardly put a dent in the Joplin area housing market.

It has altered the way some homes are shown, via virtual tour, but in two cases at least, Tammy Trimble, with Keller Williams Realty of Southwest Missouri says that was enough.

Tammy Trimble, Realtor, Keller Williams Realty, said, “She made an offer, got inspections and we’re closing on it tomorrow, she won’t be here probably until another uh two or three weeks, and that’s the first time she’ll see the house, and I have another one that’s closing May the 8th and my buyer is in Arizona.”

Although she chose not to appear on camera, the new owner of this home says she was surprised to find out that the new home and rental housing markets have been virtually unaffected by the pandemic.

And when it comes to rentals, she says spring usually triggers an uptick in those, and this year appears to be no different.

“I had a rental last week and I put it on Facebook and I had like 15 showings within and applications within 24 hours, it was just a wave of people.”