Quapaw educators working to help families during outbreak

QUAPAW, Ok. — Schools across Oklahoma are closed for the remainder of the school year and now districts are coming up with solutions to finish out the year.

Trina Kohley, Quapaw Parent, said, “This is a hard time for parents and for me I’m having to not be able to work.”

And so Quapaw district’s efforts to help out families amid the coronavirus outbreak is making a difference.

Each day this week school leaders are delivering meals on their buses to everyone on their routes.

“You know we can’t afford right now becuase we are not working, so I mean it’s help a lot it really does.”

Staying at home right now can be quite lonely, kohley says she looks forward to getting the food for her son each day.

“When you see somebody else’s smiling face and doing things they love for the kids its really nice.”

About 400 kids are getting meals right now.

In addition to making sure kids get fed during the covid-19 epidemic, the district is getting prepared for school to start back up on April 6th online.

David Carriger, Quapaw Schools Superintendent, said, “We are also looking at some project based and some packets for some of our kids that don’t maybe have the wifi access.”

Right now, Quapaw is considering a virtual graduation for its students as well.

“We have a lot of our kids that are thinking about leaving or going to school so we have a certain time frame and that’s probably going to have to be in May sometime.”