PSU working with Crawford County to slow covid-19 spread

PITTSBURG, Ks. — Pittsburg State University is working with Crawford County officials to curb the spread of covid-19.

PSU administration confirms they’re seeing a rapid increase in coronavirus cases among the student population.

In an update to last week’s number, the student health center has tested 154 students, 81 which are positive for covid-19.

The Bryan Student Health Center is working closely with the health department to ensure students are isolating and quarantining.

Dr. Steve Erwin, Vice President of Student Life, Pittsburg State University, said, “We obviously reviewed the increase in numbers and we were expecting them to increase. We feel like they’re still within the metrics that we’re following whether it be regional counts, local healthcare capacity, what our partners at other institutions are doing. we wanted to reemphasize the steps that we we’ve taken in collaboration with the county to hopefully mitigate and turn those numbers around, and are hopeful that next week we’ll see a flattening or even a decline.”

Students are encouraged not to travel outside the area for Labor Day weekend.

To date, the school has tested 193 individuals, with 96 testing positive.

101 students are currently in isolation and nearly 600 are in quarantine.