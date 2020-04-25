PSU social work student trying to make sure foster children have happy birthdays

PITTSBURG, Ks. — A Pittsburg State social work student is trying to make sure every child in the foster care system or in need has a happy birthday.

Amber Stout created the Celebrating Birthdays program.

Each child gets a package with a birthday present and all the ingredients to make a birthday cake.

The program was funded through grants by the Elks National Foundation.

But, covid-19 has slowed down how they roll out that money.

With their savings drying up, now stout is now calling on the community to keep the organization going.

Amber Stout, Founder, Celebrating Birthdays, said, “We are at that point where we a little bit worried with being able to continue. Like we don’t want to have to limit how many kids we can take on.”

Last year, the organization gave out more than 120 birthday packages to kids in Barton, Cedar, Dade, and Vernon Counties.

For more information on how you can help, visit their Facebook page.