PSU sees decline in covid-19 cases

PITTSBURG, Ks. — Pittsburg State reports their its week of declining covid-19 cases on campus.

The university currently has 350 students in quarantine, down from 600 students last week.

Over the last week, 50 students were tested for the virus, 11 of those tests came back positive–eight tests are still pending.

Currently five staff members are in isolation and three are in quarantine due to possible exposure.

On Monday, the university resumed extracurricular activities, including intercollegiate athletics practice which had been suspended since August 26th.