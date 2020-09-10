PSU seeing fewer international students due to pandemic

PITTSBURG, Ks. — Fewer international students are on campus at Pittsburg State this semester. But staff are hoping to see them return in the Spring.

Aaron Hurt, Director of International Programs and Services, PSU, said, “Our international numbers are down. With the embassies and consulates closed around the world, it was impossible for students, international students to get visas to enter the US.”

The pandemic has changed many things on the Pittsburg State campus. More online classes, mask mandates, and now fewer international students.

“We have a lot of students from India, and China, and Taiwan, Korea.”

Travel restrictions and closures have made it difficult to come to the states. Programs that garner international attention are seeing a lower number of students enrolled.

“The international students, the big draw is the engineering technology. Our technology center draws a lot of students from abroad. Also our business programs, polymer chemistry is another one that students are interested in.”

The hope is to get these students back on campus come Spring semester. Until then, many are opting to remain a gorilla from their home countries.

“Well, I was glad we had that option for our students. Because it gave us more flexibility, we didn’t just have to turn them away or defer them to next semester so their able to keep up with their classes from home.”