PSU offering virtual campus visits

PITTSBURG, Ks. — Pittsburg State University’s Office of Admissions is offering virtual visits.

The new Office of Admissions virtual resources page provides prospective students with the same resources they would get if they were physically visiting campus.

The website offers online appointments, a 360-degree campus tour, zoom conferences for one-on-one interviews with recruiters, and an instant messaging tool to chat with academic departments.

The site also provides an instant messaging option for international students to speak with admissions counselors.