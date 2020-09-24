PSU covid cases continue to decline

PITTSBURG, Ks. — Pittsburg State University says covid-19 positivity rates on campus are continuing to trend downward.

The university says 12 students are in isolation, down from 24 students last week. The number of students in quarantine decreased as well, to 50 students.

Over the past week the Bryant Student Health Center tested 33 people, eight tested positive — eight still pending. Among faculty and staff, four new cases were reported, four staff members are in isolation and five are in quarantine.