PSU covid-19 numbers decreasing

PITTSBURG, Ks. — Some promising news coming from Pittsburg State Wednesday–coronavirus numbers on campus are trending downward.

Between now and Wednesday, September 2nd, 72 students were tested, 48 of those tests were positive. Isolation numbers have gone down, last week 101 students were in isolation, now there’s 56. The amount of students in quarantine has also reduced by 100.

In the meantime, classes are still being conducted virtually. University staff are now weighing in strategies to still give a quality education to students who have enrolled in traditionally hands-on courses.

Dr. Howard Smith, Provost, Pittsburg State University, said, “Well, the hands-on, we may also see some differences. One of the things, particularly in our lab courses, necessity was to make those courses smaller. And most labs like smaller classes to begin with. But I think it may causes to look at how some of that delivery goes in the future as well.”

Dr. Smith encourages students and staff to keep following health guidelines so they can continue to bring numbers down. Athletics and extra-curricular on campus are still postponed.