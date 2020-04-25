PSU changing Summer orientation events

PITTSBURG, Ks. — Pittsburg State is changing the way they’ll hold their Summer orientation events for incoming freshman and new students.

Everything will be online on a program called canvas.

The orientation will be about topics like financial assistance, campus safety, student health services, and activities.

Students will also be able to meet with their advisor to enroll in classes, and meet with someone in their department.

Heather Eckstein, PSU Student Success Programs Director, said, “We know from our orientation to the start of school, students need a certain number of pieces of information so that they are prepared to start classes. If we wait they won’t have this information in a timely manner. We want to continue with this process in this online form so that they have this information.”

Pitt State plans to hold and optional in-person orientation for students, parents, and families on August 15, the first day students can move in to the residence halls.