UPDATE: PSU to Keep Facilities Closed Through April

Update

PITTSBURG, Kan. — Pittsburg State University is officially keeping its facilities closed through the rest of the month.

PSU will now remain closed until at least May 3rd. The decision comes after Kansas governor Laura Kelly extended the state-wide order by two weeks, now set to end on April 19th.

Although, that could be extended again. Pitt state employees will continue to work from home, with the exception of certain essential personnel.

President Steve Scott says the university will continue to asses the needs of students and faculty during this time, and make adjustments as needed.

Original

PITTSBURG, Kan. — Pittsburg State University is canceling commencement ceremonies and closing dorms due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

University officials announcing this morning that in-person commencements and related activities are no longer happening. President Steve Scott says they are looking for alternate ways to celebrate those students.

Also, faculty will now have to deliver classes by alternative methods through the end of the semester. Residence halls will also close down starting march 23rd, which was supposed to be the first day of spring break.

International students and a small number of other students who don’t have a place to live will be given a room at a different location. Students living in block-22 apartments are not effected by the dorm closures.