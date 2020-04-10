PSU, Ascension Via Christi, and local business collaborate to protect health care professionals

PITTSBURG, Ks. — A collaboration between Pittsburg State University, local businesses, and Ascension Via Christi is hoping to minimize the risks to thousands of health care workers.

Tyler Harrell, PRG Prototyping, said, “We essentially created a product in four days that would normally take 3 to 4 months.”

A few weeks ago Ascension Via Christi Hospital announced a shortage of face shields.

Shawn Naccarato, PSU Chief Strategic Officer, said, “I received a call from a good friend of mine who also runs the durable medical equipment supply for Via Christi here locally.”

Knowing PSU had the capacity to do 3D printing, Pitt State officials launched a campaign to fill the need.

“As we we’re trying to connect with our local partners that might have 3-d Printing capacity, I spoke to Tyler Harrell who is the founder and CEO of Plastics Resource group.”

“I told Shawn, I said no I personally right now don’t have any 3d printing capacity but I do have the ability to redo the design and use some flat sheet stock materials, and use our water jet and CNC machine equipment to produce thousands of these every month if there’s a need for it,” said Harrell.

“He could produce more quickly, increase that capacity while we’re still doing the 3D printing jobs and at the same time he could keep his work force on,” said Noccarato.

It truly became a collaborative effort with PSU students and staff creating face shield components, PRG Prototyping developing a prototype. And Ascension Via Christi approving the prototype and ordering 3,500 units.

“And so you now have students who were studying to be in technical education field and they’re now actually getting to help produce these products that are going to have potentially life saving effects right now in the real world.”

“It’s important to acknowledge that there’s been a lot of people at Pitt State and and our team internally that had a big role in making this come to fruition,” said Harrell.