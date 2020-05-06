PSU announces to resume face-to-face classes in the Fall

PITTSBURG, Ks. — Pittsburg State University announced plans today to resume face-to-face classes, open residence halls, and a resumption of student life for the Fall.

Dr Steve Scott, PSU President said, “Right now, I think everybody in higher education is thinking we all want to get back to work.”

As Pittsburg State University announced today that it is reopening the campus for the fall there have been plans put in place to open in the safest way possible through academic, student life, and budget and finance working groups.

“They’re going to put us on a path to reopening the campus in the safest way possible all along the way knowing that there could be some obstacles that are maybe not even able to overcome, but we’re going to express our intentions to be open and ready to go and do everything we can to be in that position.”

Scott added that despite enrollment being steady, there could be financial impacts in the Fall.

The faculty and staff have felt the impact from the switch to online courses through tools such as Zoom and Microsoft Teams.

Some of these changes could be incorporated moving forward but it won’t change Pitt State’s commitment to its students.

“We really changed really quickly. It was a great lesson for us. We are going to change what we do, we’re going to change how we do things, but that doesn’t mean we have to change who we are.”

“We felt like we led into this virus and the response to Crawford County to the virus. And just as important it is for us to lead out of it. We hope people will look to us. They’ll look to the kinds of policies we put into place, the kind of momentum we gathered and that they’ll be supportive of us.”

Scott added that the school would have more concrete planning in about four to six weeks.