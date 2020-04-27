Protesters shout at Governor Parson as he outlines reopening plan

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Protesters shout at Missouri’s Governor as he outlines the plan to move the state forward.

The group believes the state has overreacted with its response to covid-19.

The Governor announced a new set of guidelines he says will allow businesses to open after the stay at home order expires.

“We know can cautiously and wisely begin to reopen Missouri,” said Parson.

At times a group of demonstrators shouted at the Governor as he outlined phase one of a plan he calls show me strong recovery.

The Governor said the next phase will include social distancing requirements and that nursing homes, assisted living facilities, long term care facilities and retirement homes must continue to have stronger guidance.

Here’s what will change.

“The hospitals can now open their doors for procedures before that you couldn’t have done. People can go back to church and worship in what environment they want the restaurants will be able to open again as long as social distancing again is obtained. Retail and small businesses will have occupancy limits on how many can be in those facilities much like under the first order. Manufacturing business will be able to go back to work. Barbershops cosmetology shops hair salons will also be able to go back with protective guidance in place.”

In other news at the Capitol lawmakers returned to begin the process of approving a budget.

Some lawmakers wore masks some went without.

And even though the Capitol is now open the house gallery was nearly empty.

The Governor said phase one of his plan will begin May 4th and run through May 31st.

He will continue to monitor conditions to determine his administration’s next plans.