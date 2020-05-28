JOPLIN, Mo. — Proceeding with caution is the plan for the city of Joplin as leaders work towards phase two of the reopening plan.

Phase two would allow businesses and churches to move from up from 25% capacity to 50%.

Area health experts say they are watching cases and they are in a good place to continue reopening.

At this point, there have been 3,000 covid-19 tests taken in the city of Joplin.

Dan Pekarek, Community Health Director, Joplin, said, “Right now, we don’t see a concern. We’re going to pick up an additional case here, and additional case there. That’s going to continue as we do more testing. So, we’re not concerned with the case rates, they’re staying consistent for the region, we just don’t look at Joplin, we look at the area around us. So, we don’t see anything that’s really concerning us as far as the increase rates so we’re comfortable with moving to phase two.”

The Joplin City Council will vote on whether or not to move into step two during its Monday meeting.