Prayer drive for those on the front lines of COVID-19

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Members of the Pentecostals of Northwest Arkansas showed their appreciation for those on the front lines of COVID-19 with a prayer drive. Joins us as we take you along for the ride that made six different stops in Rogers Saturday afternoon.

“We are just taking a small group and everybody is joining us on zoom and joining us in prayer,” said Lead Pastor Russel Hamby.

“We are going to use this technology while we drive around in our cars to be able to communicate with one another,” said Church Administrator Jeremy McCracken who moderated the prayer drive.

“I think to be able to go around and pray over our community and pray over the city of Rogers and Northwest Arkansas and to just to be able to cover everybody with prayer during this time is critical.”

The drive stopped at six locations across Rogers including the police department, Rogers High school, and Jamestown Health and Rehab.

“We are praying for our teachers, we are praying for our first responders, we are praying for our nursing homes, those with compromised immune systems, praying for the ones who provide basic needs,” said McCracken.

“These people have put their lives in jeopardy to deal with people have the coronavirus and somewhat put their lives on hold so that people are well taken cared of,” said Hamby.

“We will be praying for our doctors, our nurses those patients who are at the hospital right now and covering them with prayer. We have so many great people on the frontlines doing great and wonderful things and this is just one of the things we can do to give back. This is a time of hope, this is a time for us to come together as a community.” said McCracken.