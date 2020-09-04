Prairie Days to happen virtually starting Saturday

DIAMOND, Mo. — One of the biggest annual events in Southwest Missouri will go on this weekend, virtually.

It’s the Prairie Days celebration at George Washington Carver National Monument. This year the event will be all online.

Staff members have recorded demonstrations already for the celebration. They’ve also got musical performances from the normal bands that are there in person. And the event will last more than just one day.

Curtis Gregory, Park Ranger, said, “For a week we’re going to be featuring some of our past um Prairie Day presenters like some of our storytellers, music groups as well as cultural demonstrations.”

The events will be on the park’s Facebook page starting Saturday morning.