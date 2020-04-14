PPE distributed to first Missouri responders recalled

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Today we learned about setback in the effort to provide personal protective to Missouri’s first responders.

A recall has been issued after equipment was tested.

The Governor announced the first overflow health care facility in the state will be ready to accept patients in the St. Louis area on Tuesday if necessary.

The National Guard helped lead the effort to set up that site in a hotel in Florissant.

The facility will be able to accept more than 100 patients with mild or no symptoms related to covid-19.

The President of the Missouri Hospital Association said hospitals have also found ways to add more than 1,000 intensive care beds to help treat what’s expected to be a spike in patients in the coming weeks.

The Governor said he feels the state is in good shape in terms of hospital capacity right now.

One of the biggest challenges the state has faced is finding enough personal protective equipment for hospital workers and first responders.

The Director Public Safety announced during Monday’s briefing that some equipment sent to first responders was tested and found to be faulty.

Director Sandy Karsten, Missouri Department of Public Safety, said, “SEMA sent out a recall notice to our local law enforcement and fire service partners across the state. SEMA is recalling 48,000 KN95 masks that went out to our first responders on April 2nd and April 8th. Testing over the weekend by the mo dept of health and sr services showed that some of these masks did not meet standards. So again, SEMA is recalling 48,000 KN95 masks. We’ve asked our local response partners to immediately pull those masks out of circulation and to make sure they are not used.”

Karsten said a working group will be established to help ensure the state purchases equipment that is not faulty.

The Governor was asked about whether the stay at home order set to expire April 24th will be lifted or extended.

He said it’s too soon to say.