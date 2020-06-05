Possible COVID-19 Exposure in Dade County

DADE COUNTY, Mo. — The Dade County Health Department is notifying the public of a potential COVID-19 exposure.

The health department says an individual with COVID-19 came to Dade County from another county on June 2, 2020.

Prior to the individual’s diagnosis, they visited the following locations:

  • Tuesday, June 2: Lockwood Golf Course at 612 Smith Park Circle from the hours of 9:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M.
  • Wednesday, June 2: Dollar General in Greenfield at 265 N. Grand from the hours 2:00 P.M. to 3:00 P.M

The Dade County Health Department is reminding community members to still be cautious and interact with the environment carefully.

