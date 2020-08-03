Possible COVID-19 Exposure at Crawford County Fair

PITTSBURG, Kan. (KSNF/KODE) — The Crawford County Health Department says there was a possible COVID-19 exposure risk if you were at the fair last week.

Specifically:

July 30 from 8:00 – 11:00 a.m : Animal shows grandstands

: Animal shows grandstands July 30 between 6:30 – 9 p.m.: Fairgrounds

You should closely monitor your symptoms until August 13th (you do not need to quarantine).

If symptoms develop, stay home and contact your health care provider.

More details are listed below:

At last check, Crawford County has 18 active cases of COVID-19.

380 people have been diagnosed and one person in the county has died.