Possible community exposure to COVID-19 in Vernon County

NEVADA, Mo. (KSNF/KODE) — The Vernon County Health Department is letting residents know about a possible community exposure with its latest COVID-19 positive case.

The risk is low, but the person was at 54 Feed and Seed in Nevada on Thursday, May 14th between the hours of 8:30 am and 5:30 pm.

Again, the exposure is low risk for transmission, but the Health Department wants the community to be aware.

People in that business during that time are urged to monitor themselves for symptoms and call their provider or urgent care if any symptoms develop.

This is the 7th positive case of COVID-19 in the county.

Three people have reportedly recovered so far.