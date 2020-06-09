Pittsburg’s Parks and Recreation Department announces some big changes to its summer events

PITTSBURG, Ks. — The city of Pittsburg’s Parks and Recreation Department announces some big changes to its usual summer events.

The 4th of July celebration in Lincoln Park — and fireworks show — have both been canceled.

The Pittsburg Aquatic Center will remain closed for the rest of the Summer.

Schlanger wading pool is closed for construction of a new splash pad — which will open in 2021.

The driving range and miniature golf course at Four Oaks will also remain closed.

Though the full golf course is open.

City parks and ball fields are open again — including bathrooms and playgrounds.

You can now make reservations at park shelters and the Lincoln Center.

Memorial Auditorium remains closed until at least July 31st.