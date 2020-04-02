Closings
There are currently 32 active closings. Click for more details.

“Pittsburg Strong” shirts aimed at helping local businesses affected by COVID-19 outbreak

Joplin Area Coronavirus

by: KSN/KODE Staff

Posted: / Updated:

PITTSBURG, Kan. — The Pittsburg Area Chamber of Commerce has come up with a unique way to help local businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The chamber has partnered with Jake’s Fireworks to sell “Pittsburg Strong” t-shirts.

The shirts are $10, and every dollar will help businesses affected by the current coronavirus outbreak.

Participating businesses will be provided t-shirts free of charge and will keep 100% of every sale, thanks to the generous support of sponsors.

Pittsburg Area Chamber of Commerce

A logo sponsorship on the back of the shirt is $250.

Interested business can send your logos to marketing@jakesfireworks.com by Monday, April 6th.

Join us as we stay “Pittsburg Strong” through this difficult time!

Pittsburg Area Chamber of Commerce

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories