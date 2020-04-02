“Pittsburg Strong” shirts aimed at helping local businesses affected by COVID-19 outbreak

PITTSBURG, Kan. — The Pittsburg Area Chamber of Commerce has come up with a unique way to help local businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The chamber has partnered with Jake’s Fireworks to sell “Pittsburg Strong” t-shirts.

The shirts are $10, and every dollar will help businesses affected by the current coronavirus outbreak.

Participating businesses will be provided t-shirts free of charge and will keep 100% of every sale, thanks to the generous support of sponsors. Pittsburg Area Chamber of Commerce

A logo sponsorship on the back of the shirt is $250.

Interested business can send your logos to marketing@jakesfireworks.com by Monday, April 6th.