PITTSBURG, Ks. — Pittsburg state is delaying the re-opening of its campus by nearly two weeks.

Because of the recent spike of covid-19 cases in Crawford County, they’re pushing the date back to July 20.

Campus had originally been scheduled to open July 7th.

President Dr. Steve Scott says he feels PSU has to do its part in keeping the community safe by limiting contact and gatherings.

The decision comes just one day after Pitt State announced it will require everyone on campus to wear face masks starting Monday, with certain exceptions.