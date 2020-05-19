PITTSBURG, Ks. — Pittsburg State announces plans for disbursing CARES Act funds to their students.

The university will recieve about $2.6 million from the higher education emergency relief fund.

This federal assistance will go directly towards students who qualify.

Full-time students who meet the qualifications can receive up to $800 and part-time students can get up to $400.

Doug Ball, Chief Financial Officer, PSU, said, “Our hope is that this really helps students as their navigating challenges that they may be experiencing related to COVID. And we hope this would be one step in assisting them in continuing their education and making progress towards their degree.”

Some requirements to receive the funds include being enrolled at the university on or before March 13th, making good academic progress and having expenses related to the disruption of the school year due to covid-19.

For more information on the funds or how to apply, follow the links below.

https://studentaid.gov

https://psuapps.pittstate.edu/ui/CASH/studentbanking/bankinfo