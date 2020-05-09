Pittsburg postpones State of the City Address

PITTSBURG, Kan. — The city of Pittsburg announces their State of the City Address will be postponed due to COVID-19.

Mayor Dawn McNay says while there is no set date yet, they will most likely be utilizing technology for the event.

They plan to address the economic growth the city has seen over the past 10 years, as well provide an update on how the virus is impacting the community.

Mayor McNay urges residents to follow guidelines set by the state and county to ensure they can reopen as soon as they can.