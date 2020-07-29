Pittsburg delays start of school

The Pittsburg Community Schools Board of Education voted to delay the start of school one week to allow additional time for teachers to prepare for this school year.

School will start on August 26th.

And parents will have options on how to continue their child’s education this fall.

The first option would be the on-site learning model, kids would receive their education in a face-to-face format, PPE will be provided and social distancing will be practiced.

Another option is remote learning, allowing kids to receive a quality education outside of the classroom–students would need to log 410 minutes of school work and assignments each school day.

These options come as a way for educators to meet the needs of each family in the district.

Rich Proffitt, Superintendent, Pittsburg School District, said, “Even if you choose to be in an on-site environment, there still is some trepidation that goes with that, there’s some concern. And we want to make sure that parents and students feel safe, along with our staff feel safe to come back, we have all those mitigation factors in place and at the same time give those options to the parents that want to keep their students at home.”

Another option for learning would be the hybrid model which would be utilized if students were exposed to covid-19.

This method allows students to continue their education at home and return to school once they are cleared.

There are a few important items to keep in mind for parents as the new school year approaches.

All parents must enroll their child online, this enrollment is for whether they will be doing in person or remote learning.

On August 7th, the remote learning application is due.

All immunizations and boosters must be up to date before the start of school.

https://www.usd250.org/dragonenroll