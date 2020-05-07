Pittsburg ball fields open for practice space May 18

PITTSBURG, Kans. -– In alignment with Governor Kelly’s four-phase reopening plan, the Pittsburg Parks & Recreation Department will tentatively open city ball fields for practice space starting May 18. Space must be reserved in advance.

Don Gutteridge Sports Complex, Jaycee Ballfield and Deramus Ballfield will remain closed until no earlier than May 18. The parks and recreation department will accept reservations starting Wednesday, May 13. The organization or individual reserving the facility for practice is responsible for ensuring all state and county public health guidelines are strictly followed.

Coaches are expected to follow Executive Order 20-29 by limiting practices to meet current mass gathering guidelines in one location, and maintain at least six feet of social distance between individuals with only infrequent or incidental moments of closer proximity. Dugouts and bleachers will remain closed during this time. The department strongly recommends providing hand sanitizer for players.

City staff will re-evaluate the use of park facilities on a regular basis, as these guidelines are subject to change. Check the city’s website at pittks.org for updates.