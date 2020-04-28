Pilots at Whiteman Air Force Base honor healthcare workers with flyover across the Kansas City sky

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With how much risk healthcare workers take when fighting the COVID-19 virus, people throughout the world are showing their love and appreciation for their hard work and sacrifice.

Pilots at Whiteman Air Force Base in Johnson County decided to show their appreciation to healthcare workers by doing what they do best, flying.

Several pilots participated by flying different aircrafts across the Kansas City sky to honor medical staff and essential workers. The pilots went over 9 different area hospitals during the morning hours of April 28th.

The flyover was made up of a B-2 Spirit Stealth Bomber, A-10 Thunderbolt II, and T-38 Talons.

Video of the flyover can be seen below: