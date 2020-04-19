Photographer helping and spreading positive message during COVID-19 pandemic

Photographer Charles Philips is recreating a few high school moments for seniors through pictures. He’s seen here taking shots of Caddo Magnet High School student Madison Abraham.

SHREVEPORT, La. (CNN) — For many high school seniors the COVID-19 pandemic has taken away memorable moments of their senior year.

“We didn’t have a senior picnic, so I was bombed about that because I wanted to make some memories but it got cut short,” Caddo Magnet High School student Madison Abraham said.

“Not being able to have a prom that was hard because I didn’t go to prom my 11th-grade year so I wanted to go my senior year but it got canceled,” Benton High School Student Qua Chambers said.

Photographer Charles Philips is recreating a few high school moments for seniors through pictures.

He is taking free photos for high school seniors and others in the community while also spreading a positive message.

“I just want people to understand this is going down in history as one of the worst things that happen to us as a society but in every tragedy, there is triumph you know we can be glad we can be happy about something,” Phillips said.

Phillips hopes his photos encourage people on the importance of unity.

“Let’s create a new normal, where we spend time with each other,” Phillips said.

“Let’s talk to each other and see how someone else is doing because you can’t see them all the time and just think about how great a hug is going to be now when you can give it to somebody when all this is over with it going to mean so much more.”

Phillips plans to continue to take free pictures for those in the community until the end of the pandemic.