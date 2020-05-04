Phase I Breakdown: Kansas vs. Missouri Reopening Plans

|Kansas
|Missouri
|Name
|Ad Astra: A Plan to Reopen Kansas
|Show-Me Strong Recovery Plan
|Phase I Begins
|May 4, 2020
|May 4, 2020
|Phase I Ends
|No earlier than May 18, 2020
|No earlier than May 31, 2020
Kansas
Activities Not Allowed to Operate
- Community centers
- Large entertainment venues with capacity of 2,000+
- Fairs, festivals, parades, & graduations
- Public swimming pools
- Organized sports facilities
- Summer camps
Establishments Not Allowed to Open
- Bars and nightclubs excluding already operating curbside and carry-out services
- Casinos (non-tribal)
- Indoor leisure spaces
- Fitness centers and gyms
- Personal service businesses where close contact cannot be avoided
Facilities Allowed to Open
- All other businesses
- Childcare facilities
- Libraries
Other Guidelines
- Individuals
- Masks are strongly encouraged in public settings
- Maintain 6-foot social distance
- Mass gatherings
- Mass gatherings of no more than 10 individuals allowed
- Employers
- Telework is strongly encouraged when possible
- Any employee exhibiting symptoms should be required to stay home
- Travel
- Minimize or avoid nonessential travel.
- Follow KDHE travel and quarantine guidelines for travel to high-risk areas
Missouri
Businesses
All non-essential businesses may open under Phase I so as long as they follow strict social distancing and sanitation protocols.
Note: The City of Joplin has issued a reopening plan with differing protocols for non-essential businesses.
- Buildings less than 10,000 sq. ft. may operate at 25% maximum capacity as determined by fire code
- Buildings greater than 10,000 sq. ft. may operate at 10% of maximum capacity as determined by fire code
- Employees do not count towards person count
- Restrictions do not apply to restaurants or hotels
Non-Emergency Healthcare (Optometrists, chiropractors, etc.)
- Providers may open at own discretion
- Implementing system where patients wait in car until called upon is strongly encouraged
Restaurants
- Tables and seating should be spaced out to follow social distancing guidelines
- Regulating self-serve items and buffets encouraged
- Food court establishments may operate, but the social distancing and communal seating requirements will prevent them from offering seating
- Continued use of drive-thru, pickup, or delivery options is encouraged
Childcare
- Facilities may open but must adhere to CDC guidelines for operating childcare facilities
- Areas of high touch or high traffic, such as playgrounds, are advised to remain closed
Places of Worship/Organization Meetings
- May operate, but should adhere to social distancing guidelines
- Common practices that may occur with worship services, such as hand shaking and shared communion cups, should be avoided
- Use of alternative means of services through streaming services and other opportunities strongly encouraged
Other Guidelines
- Individuals
- Citizens who feel sick should stay home
- Continue to practice good hygiene
- Disinfecting frequently used items and surfaces as much as possible.
- Avoid socializing in groups that do not readily allow for appropriate physical distancing (receptions, trade shows, etc.).
- When in public (parks, outdoor recreation spaces, shopping malls, etc.), individuals should maximize physical distance from others.
- Minimize travel to the extent possible
- Employers
- Prepare to implement basic infection prevention measures informed by industry best practices, regarding:
- Protective equipment
- Temperature checks
- Testing, isolating, and contact tracing
- Sanitation, including disinfection of common and high-traffic areas (entrances, break rooms, locations where there is high-frequency employee interaction with the public/customers).
- Modify physical work spaces to maximize social distancing
- Minimize business travel
- Develop an infectious disease preparedness and response plan, including policies and procedures for workforce contact tracing when an employee tests positive for COVID-19
- Monitor workforce for indicative symptoms. Do not allow symptomatic people to physically return to work until cleared by a medical provider.
- Develop, implement, and communicate about workplace flexibility and protections, including:
- Encouraging telework whenever possible
- Returning to work in phases and/or split shifts, if possible
- Limiting access to common areas where personnel are likely to congregate and interact; and
- Ensuring that sick leave policies are flexible and consistent with public health guidance
- Prepare to implement basic infection prevention measures informed by industry best practices, regarding:
- Communities
- Closely monitor and track the containment, spread, and any resurgence of COVID-19, and adjust plans as necessary.
- Limit situations where citizens cannot maintain social distancing
- Facilitate widespread testing of symptomatic and asymptomatic citizens
- Work to protect the most vulnerable populations