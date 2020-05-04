Closings
There are currently 9 active closings. Click for more details.

Phase I Breakdown: Kansas vs. Missouri Reopening Plans

Joplin Area Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
KansasMissouri
NameAd Astra: A Plan to Reopen KansasShow-Me Strong Recovery Plan
Phase I BeginsMay 4, 2020May 4, 2020
Phase I EndsNo earlier than May 18, 2020No earlier than May 31, 2020

Kansas

Activities Not Allowed to Operate

  • Community centers
  • Large entertainment venues with capacity of 2,000+
  • Fairs, festivals, parades, & graduations
  • Public swimming pools
  • Organized sports facilities
  • Summer camps

Establishments Not Allowed to Open

  • Bars and nightclubs excluding already operating curbside and carry-out services
  • Casinos (non-tribal)
  • Indoor leisure spaces
  • Fitness centers and gyms
  • Personal service businesses where close contact cannot be avoided

Facilities Allowed to Open

  • All other businesses
  • Childcare facilities
  • Libraries

Other Guidelines

  • Individuals
    • Masks are strongly encouraged in public settings
    • Maintain 6-foot social distance
  • Mass gatherings
    • Mass gatherings of no more than 10 individuals allowed
  • Employers
    • Telework is strongly encouraged when possible
    • Any employee exhibiting symptoms should be required to stay home
  • Travel
    • Minimize or avoid nonessential travel.
    • Follow KDHE travel and quarantine guidelines for travel to high-risk areas

Missouri

Businesses

All non-essential businesses may open under Phase I so as long as they follow strict social distancing and sanitation protocols.

Note: The City of Joplin has issued a reopening plan with differing protocols for non-essential businesses.

  • Buildings less than 10,000 sq. ft. may operate at 25% maximum capacity as determined by fire code
  • Buildings greater than 10,000 sq. ft. may operate at 10% of maximum capacity as determined by fire code
  • Employees do not count towards person count
  • Restrictions do not apply to restaurants or hotels

Non-Emergency Healthcare (Optometrists, chiropractors, etc.)

  • Providers may open at own discretion
  • Implementing system where patients wait in car until called upon is strongly encouraged

Restaurants

  • Tables and seating should be spaced out to follow social distancing guidelines
  • Regulating self-serve items and buffets encouraged
  • Food court establishments may operate, but the social distancing and communal seating requirements will prevent them from offering seating
  • Continued use of drive-thru, pickup, or delivery options is encouraged

Childcare

  • Facilities may open but must adhere to CDC guidelines for operating childcare facilities
  • Areas of high touch or high traffic, such as playgrounds, are advised to remain closed

Places of Worship/Organization Meetings

  • May operate, but should adhere to social distancing guidelines
  • Common practices that may occur with worship services, such as hand shaking and shared communion cups, should be avoided
  • Use of alternative means of services through streaming services and other opportunities strongly encouraged

Other Guidelines

  • Individuals
    • Citizens who feel sick should stay home
    • Continue to practice good hygiene
    • Disinfecting frequently used items and surfaces as much as possible.
    • Avoid socializing in groups that do not readily allow for appropriate physical distancing (receptions, trade shows, etc.).
    • When in public (parks, outdoor recreation spaces, shopping malls, etc.), individuals should maximize physical distance from others.
    • Minimize travel to the extent possible
  • Employers
    • Prepare to implement basic infection prevention measures informed by industry best practices, regarding:
      • Protective equipment
      • Temperature checks
      • Testing, isolating, and contact tracing
      • Sanitation, including disinfection of common and high-traffic areas (entrances, break rooms, locations where there is high-frequency employee interaction with the public/customers).
    • Modify physical work spaces to maximize social distancing
    • Minimize business travel
    • Develop an infectious disease preparedness and response plan, including policies and procedures for workforce contact tracing when an employee tests positive for COVID-19
    • Monitor workforce for indicative symptoms. Do not allow symptomatic people to physically return to work until cleared by a medical provider.
    • Develop, implement, and communicate about workplace flexibility and protections, including:
      • Encouraging telework whenever possible
      • Returning to work in phases and/or split shifts, if possible
      • Limiting access to common areas where personnel are likely to congregate and interact; and
      • Ensuring that sick leave policies are flexible and consistent with public health guidance
  • Communities
    • Closely monitor and track the containment, spread, and any resurgence of COVID-19, and adjust plans as necessary. 
    • Limit situations where citizens cannot maintain social distancing
    • Facilitate widespread testing of symptomatic and asymptomatic citizens
    • Work to protect the most vulnerable populations

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CDC Map

Trending Stories