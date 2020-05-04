Phase I Breakdown: Kansas vs. Missouri Reopening Plans

Kansas Missouri Name Ad Astra: A Plan to Reopen Kansas Show-Me Strong Recovery Plan Phase I Begins May 4, 2020 May 4, 2020 Phase I Ends No earlier than May 18, 2020 No earlier than May 31, 2020

Kansas

Activities Not Allowed to Operate

Community centers

Large entertainment venues with capacity of 2,000+

Fairs, festivals, parades, & graduations

Public swimming pools

Organized sports facilities

Summer camps

Establishments Not Allowed to Open

Bars and nightclubs excluding already operating curbside and carry-out services

Casinos (non-tribal)

Indoor leisure spaces

Fitness centers and gyms

Personal service businesses where close contact cannot be avoided

Facilities Allowed to Open

All other businesses

Childcare facilities

Libraries

Other Guidelines

Individuals Masks are strongly encouraged in public settings Maintain 6-foot social distance

Mass gatherings Mass gatherings of no more than 10 individuals allowed

Employers Telework is strongly encouraged when possible Any employee exhibiting symptoms should be required to stay home

Travel Minimize or avoid nonessential travel. Follow KDHE travel and quarantine guidelines for travel to high-risk areas



Missouri

Businesses

All non-essential businesses may open under Phase I so as long as they follow strict social distancing and sanitation protocols.

Note: The City of Joplin has issued a reopening plan with differing protocols for non-essential businesses.

Buildings less than 10,000 sq. ft. may operate at 25% maximum capacity as determined by fire code

Buildings greater than 10,000 sq. ft. may operate at 10% of maximum capacity as determined by fire code

Employees do not count towards person count

Restrictions do not apply to restaurants or hotels

Non-Emergency Healthcare (Optometrists, chiropractors, etc.)

Providers may open at own discretion

Implementing system where patients wait in car until called upon is strongly encouraged

Restaurants

Tables and seating should be spaced out to follow social distancing guidelines

Regulating self-serve items and buffets encouraged

Food court establishments may operate, but the social distancing and communal seating requirements will prevent them from offering seating

Continued use of drive-thru, pickup, or delivery options is encouraged

Childcare

Facilities may open but must adhere to CDC guidelines for operating childcare facilities

Areas of high touch or high traffic, such as playgrounds, are advised to remain closed

Places of Worship/Organization Meetings

May operate, but should adhere to social distancing guidelines

Common practices that may occur with worship services, such as hand shaking and shared communion cups, should be avoided

Use of alternative means of services through streaming services and other opportunities strongly encouraged

Other Guidelines