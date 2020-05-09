People across Kansas are struggling to make ends meet while waiting on unemployment checks

TOPEKA, Ks. — Unemployment back payments for some Kansans are scheduled to go out tomorrow.

But many are still waiting on their first check.

Our Capitol Bureau Reporter Korinne Griffith tells us one family’s struggle to get help.

It’s, unfortunately, not an uncommon story.

People across the state are struggling to make ends meet while unemployed.

Maria Rodriguez’s father has been trying to get his unemployment benefits for weeks, but has yet to receive a single penny.

Maria Rodriguez, Helping Father File for Unemployment, said, “He’s actually going to the bank to check if there’s been a deposit, and I’m like, ‘Dad, I know there hasn’t been’.”

Maria’s father speaks little English, so she has been helping him call the Kansas Department of Labor offices every day, both on the Spanish and English line.

Maria says they call up to 40 times per day.

“We call right at 8 in the morning, two minutes before 8 in the morning, then throughout the day and right before they’re closing.”

Maria and her father are facing the same struggle of many other Kansans.

They call and get an automated message telling them all the representatives are busy and to call back later or go to the website for answers.

There is no option to leave a message or to wait on hold.

Despite the additional hires at the department to take calls.

When asked about this, Governor Kelly was surprised.

Governor Laura Kelly, (D) Kansas, said, “I have not heard that before, so I will have to check. I have heard of extraordinarily long waits on the line.”

Governor Kelly says she will to reach out to KDOL to figure out the problem and find a solution.

The U.S. Department of Labor released the national job report.

It shows that unemployment is the worst it’s been since the great depression.