SOUTHWEST MISSOURI — Patients at a local hospital will be tested for the coronavirus before undergoing procedures and surgeries.

A spokesperson for Cox Health says that protocol goes into affect Monday of next week at all Cox facilities.

Patients will be tested about three days before a scheduled surgery or procedure and then quarantine at home until they have to return.

That will give enough time for the results to come back and any precautions to be put in place to prevent the spread of the virus to anyone else in the facility.

The health system operates Cox Hospital in Monett.