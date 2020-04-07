Part of the SWMO political process moves into the digital world

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Part of the political process in Southwest Missouri is moving to the digital world.

Normally, Jasper County Republicans and Democrats would follow up the March Presidential Primary with County Caucuses at the beginning of April.

The Republican Committee moved its caucus to teleconference over the weekend, endorsing Donald Trump as the republican chosen by primary voters.

Charlie Davis, Jasper Co. Clerk, said, “It actually worked very well. I think a lot of us are getting used to these teleconferences where we can at least see individuals. So we had the election and nominated a slate of individuals that are going to go be our delegates.”

That’s for the 7th District gathering to be held in late May.

Jasper County Democrats are now planning to choose delegates through electronic and mail-in ballots due by April 30th.

And a reminder for voters – the April election that was supposed to happen tomorrow was officially moved to June 2nd.