Parsons to provide utility bill relief to residents

PARSONS, Ks. — The city of Parsons is hoping to provide some relief to its residents.

Parsons utility customers could get a little relief on their bills for the next two months.

City Manager Debbie Lamb proposed an idea that would save customers $15 month in May and June by waiving the environmental protection agency compliance fee.

Lamb says because the EPA charge is a flat fee paid by all city utility customers, waiving it is the most fair way to help all residents.

City staff will add the proposal to the agenda for the commission’s regular meeting Monday.