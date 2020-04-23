Parsons residents to get utility bill break

PARSONS, Ks. — The City of Parsons is providing some relief to its residents.

Parsons utility customers will see a small decrease in their bills for the next two months.

City commissioners approved waiving the $15 dollar Environmental Protection Agency compliance fee for May and June.

The change is in response to unemployment and hardships associated with the pandemic.

City Manager Debbie Lamb and the commissioners agreed that the fee waiver is the fairest and simplest way to give residents a break.