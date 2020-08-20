Parsons Police Department to begin enforcing mask ordinance

PARSONS, Ks. — The mask mandate in the city of Parsons has been in place for a little over a month, now the Parsons Police Department is moving from providing education tools to full inspection and enforcement.

Robert Spinks, Chief of Police, Parsons, said, “Over the last 6 weeks, since our face mask ordinance went into effect, the city has invested a lot in education.

In the coming days, Parsons PD will be visiting businesses to ensure they are displaying the proper signage, employees are wearing masks, and looking for people violating the ordinance.

“We’re trying to get voluntary compliance.”

So can citizens be arrested for not wearing a mask–Chief Spinks says yes.

“Technically you can. The ordinance is a class C misdemeanor but within the body of the ordinance, number 1, our first contact with people is a warning. So we identify potential violator or a business, we put that in a computer that they’ve been identified we’ve talked to them, they’ve been given a warning. If we come across them again, they they are subject to receiving a citation.”

Ben Daugherty, Owner Of Ballers Sports Bar and Grill, said, “Business owners, I think should be able to make that call and the patrons will make their decision on whether they want to frequent the business or not.”

Daugherty says the mandate–specifically the signage –has negatively impacted his business.

I had to literally run down potential patrons who would grab the door read the sign turn around and walk off.”

And it could impact his employees.

“I have employees with other health conditions and actually forcing them to wear the mask in the hot kitchen could be more detrimental to them than not wearing a mask at all.

Daugherty believes city officials are overstepping and Chief Spinks says he welcomes community input.

“Come on down to a city commission meeting, voice your opinion. That’s exactly what you should be doing as an involved citizen,” said Spinks.

Daugherty says he’s added curbside and outside dining to accomodate patrons. The ordinance is set to expire October 1st.