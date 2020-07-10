Parsons mask mandate now in effect

PARSONS, Ks. — If you plan on visiting the city of Parsons anytime soon, there’s a new accessory you’ll have to sport in public.

An ordinance requiring masks being worn in public is now in effect in the city of Parsons.

Peggy Weidert, Owner, The Mustard Seed, said, “Personally, I’m not supportive of it, but out of respect for the authority of the city commission, we will comply and we will do oiur part.”

Peggy Weidert, owner of The Mustard Seed says this mask mandate doesn’t only affect locals.

“We have a lot of customers that come from out of town. They’re not from Parsons. They’re unaware of the ordinance and until that education filters out, I’m not going to turn them away because they didn’t know.”

Originally, if businesses allowed people in without masks they could be subject to a fine, but commissioners modified the ordinance to place the burden on individuals instead of businesses.

Jim Zaleski, Economic Director Development Director, Parsons, said, “You don’t have to have it if you’re outside and you’re in groups less than 10, you can maintain social distancing, but just walking down the street or even exercising, you don’t have to wear that. Also if you’re consuming food or beverage, you do not have to wear that.”

“City’s providing us masks, we’ll offer them but I struggle with turning someone away because they refuse to wear a mask,” said Weidert.

On the first offense, people will be issued a warning along with education materials, and a mask.

The second time, a $15 fine, and after that, they’ll receive a $50 fine plus $90 in court costs.

“I don’t think there’s a win, win in this at all. There’s a group that is going to be anti-masks, not going to wear them and if you mandate it, they’re going to be offended. There’s a group that’s all for masks and if you don’t mandate it, they’re going to be offended.”

The commissioners have added a 14-day grace period to the ordinance.

Thursday begins the 14-day countdown to enforcement from the police department.