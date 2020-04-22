Parsons Foursquare Church And Food Pantry hosts drive-thru commodities distribution

PARSONS, Ks. — A local church hosts a senior food give-away.

The Parsons Foursquare Church And Food Pantry hosted a drive-thru commodities distribution.

The food give-away is a once a month program through Kansas Food Bank and Feeding America that provides nutritious foods to the seniors in the community.

The drive-thru format allowed for no-contact with people staying in their vehicles.

Steve Schulze, Senior Pastor, Parsons Foursquare Church, said, “There’s always been a lot of need, it’s just gotten a little more these past weeks. We’re just privileged to be able to facilitate it all here too. We’ve had to employ the Parsons Police department to help us direct traffic and they’re very gracious in doing that and then everything goes great.”

Schulze says he hopes the church will continue providing this service and that all who are in need can be fed.

If you are a new senior or would like an application for the Kansas Senior Commodities, Please contact Amy Reynolds at 620-778-3197 for more information and/or questions.