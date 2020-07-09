Parsons distributing masks to residents

PARSONS, Ks. — As the city of Parsons passes its community mask ordinance, the city is working to purchase and distribute masks to businesses for their customers.

The ordinance mandates masks to be worn in all public spaces in town.

Masks will be distributed to businesses that contact City Hall with the amount of masks they will need over a two-week period.

The city will also be posting suggested signage on their Facebook page for door signs regarding the ordinance.

To contact the city to request your masks, follow the link below.

lcruz@parsonsks.com