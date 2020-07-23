Parsons considering increasing mill levy

PARSONS, Ks. — The city of Parsons is considering increasing the mill levy for the first time in several years.

City leaders say the city’s expected revenue for the 2020 fiscal year was a lot lower due to the pandemic.

Court receipts, franchise fees, and even sales tax are expected to be even less than it has been in previous years.

City Manager Debbie Lamb says when preparing the 2021 budget, she has been able to project only $63,000 in cash carryover at the end of the year….usually it’s between $200-and-300-thousand dollars.

They city commission has set a policy of keeping the property tax mill levy level, and the city hasn’t raised taxes in several years as a result, but lamb is asking commissioners if an increase can be considered.

Debbie Lamb, City Manager, Parsons, said, “It’s a tough decision to make and we’re just trying to look out for our employees and to keep all the services for the citizens of Parsons.”

Lamb says right now raising the mill levy is only a consideration, but if it did happen it would not be a noticeable difference for residents.