Parsons community members organize car parade to honor essential workers

PARSONS, Kan. — Members of the Parsons community paraded around the city to show their appreciation for essential workers.

Michelle Seibel, who participated in the parade, says, “We just want them to know that we appreciate them, [including] healthcare providers, Walmart staff, the restaurants.”

The parade wasn’t just limited to these people; everyone in between doing their part and working during this difficult time was honored.

Seibel adds, “We decorated the car and the little ones helped, and we actually made signs as well.”

The parade was organized by Kindred Hospice and the Parsons Chamber of Commerce.

More than 30 cars participated, with people decorating their cars, holding signs, and honking to show their appreciation.

Andrea Vining, a CNA at Good Samaritan Society Parsons, says, “It’s good to know that we have people in the community who look after us and care for taking care of residents, family members, and anybody else as an essential worker.”

The parade route started at Good Samaritan, and visited locations with essential workers including Elm Haven East, the King Cash Saver Store, and ended at Presbyterian Manor where residents and staff waived as they drove by.

Haley Robb. also a CNA at Good Samaritan, says, “I actually feel pretty honored. It’s an amazing feeling that people are taking time out of their day to show us some love and all the residents are pretty excited back there.”

Maegen Pegues, Executive Director of Parsons Presbyterian Manor, says, “Thank you, you show up every day here and you are family during this time. I know our staff here has really went above and beyond.”

Organizers, participants, and the essential workers they celebrated all agreed that at a time like this, it’s nice to feel appreciated.